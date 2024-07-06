Ecija now has mobile command, control vehicle 

CABANATUAN City, Nueva Ecija — The Province of Nueva Ecija will now have its own Mobile Command and Control Vehicle (MOCCOV) courtesy of the Department of Science and Technology (DoST).

The DoST recently turned over a check worth P16.8 million to the Provincial Government for the procurement of a MOCCOV.

According to DoST provincial director Leidia Mel Sicat, the MOCCOV project is part of the agency’s initiative under the Community Empowerment through Science and Technology program, with the help of the Office of Senator Joel Villanueva that aims to provide a quicker response during rescue and disaster operations in Nueva Ecija.

Also included in the project is the procurement of equipment for Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to ensure their operation is continuous during disasters and calamities.

The official cited that the DoST will continue to guide the provincial government in the procurement of the MOCCOV. The provincial government, on their part, will maintain and provide personnel for the MOCCOV.