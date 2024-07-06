‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’ returns to Manila

Boublil and Schönberg’s Do You Hear the People Sing? is returning to Manila in a two-night fundraising concert that celebrates the legacy of the duo behind some of the biggest and most adored musicals in history, including Les Misérables and Miss Saigon.

Do You Hear the People Sing? is the definitive celebration of the work of Boublil and Schönberg and includes not only hits from Les Misérables and Miss Saigon but also Martin Guerre, The Pirate Queen and their very first musical together, La Révolution Française. This concert comes to Newport World Resorts for the second time, and for a good cause.

Do You Hear the People Sing? that features the iconic songs “I Dreamed A Dream,” “The Movie In My Mind,” “On My Own,” “One Day More” and “The American Dream” returns to Newport Performing Arts Theater on 2 and 3 August.

The world-class production brings together an all-star lineup of international theater stars led by Abigail Adriano and Nigel Huckle, who played lead roles in the Philippine installment of Miss Saigon 2024, West End star Bradley Jaden, best known as Javert in Les Misérables; and Australian-American soprano Amy Manford, known for her performance of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera.

Joining them are Philippine’s own stage stars Joreen Bautista, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Bituin Escalante, David Ezra, Arman Ferrer, Jep Go, Carla Guevara Laforteza, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Esang De Torres and Michael Williams.

Under the baton of conductor Gerard Salonga, the internationally acclaimed concert features the Filharmonika Orchestra and the Ateneo Chamber Singers. Together with the star soloists, they will showcase some of the most beloved songs from the famous French duo, including music never before heard from their best-known musicals.

Proceeds from the event will go to the beneficiary communities of Upskills+ Foundation, a non-profit organization by British philanthropist Jane Walker MBE. The Philippine leg of Do You Hear The People Sing? is organized by Newport World Resorts and Australian producer Enda Markey, in partnership with Metrobank Visa.

In 2014, Newport World Resorts first staged Do You Hear the People Sing? that successfully raised funds to assist with the rebuilding of over 200 homes devastated by Typhoon Yolanda.

Tickets are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets: P27,750 (platinum), P25,530 (SVIP), P22,200 (VIP), P14,430 (gold), P11,100 (silver) and P5,550 (bronze). For inquiries, call James Edward Rodriguez at 0917-829-2173, Paulo San Jose at 0917-810-5031, Raf Sangco at 0917-807-9387, JhayR dela Cruz at 0917-818-9847 and Vincent Miles Jiwatramani at 0917-150-3511.