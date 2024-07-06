Disney Cruise to bring ‘magic’ closer, sails in Singapore starting 2025

Disney fans in Southeast Asia can now experience luxurious adventures and real-life connections to its famed fantasy stories.

During a hybrid media launch last 26 June, Disney Adventure, Disney’s latest shipping line, will sail from Marina Bay Cruise Center starting in 2025.

“We’ve been working closely with many industry partners across the tourism and hospitality sector to bring all the magical experiences for all of you to life,” said Sarah Fox, vice president and regional general manager of Asia Disney Cruise Line.

Fox added that Disney Adventure will highlight the voyage of Disney, Pixel and Marvel stories — a perfect experience for fans.

Disney-lovers will surely enjoy three or four nights of their stay on the ship due to the wide range of activities from different lounge areas, fine dining experiences, spas and many more.