Disney Cruise to bring ‘magic’ closer, sails in Singapore starting 2025

Disney fans in Southeast Asia can now experience luxurious adventures and real-life connections to its famed fantasy stories.
During a hybrid media launch last 26 June, Disney Adventure, Disney’s latest shipping line, will sail from Marina Bay Cruise Center starting in 2025.
“We’ve been working closely with many industry partners across the tourism and hospitality sector to bring all the magical experiences for all of you to life,” said Sarah Fox, vice president and regional general manager of Asia Disney Cruise Line.
Fox added that Disney Adventure will highlight the voyage of Disney, Pixel and Marvel stories — a perfect experience for fans.
Disney-lovers will surely enjoy three or four nights of their stay on the ship due to the wide range of activities from different lounge areas, fine dining experiences, spas and many more.
Themed areas inside Disney Adventure
Inside the cruise ship, seven uniquely themed areas will link the fans to different fantasy stories and characters.
First will be the Disney Imagination Garden, an enchanted valley inspired by the movie Moana; it will serve as the heart of Disney Adventure.
The Disney Discovery Reef will serve as the dining and shopping areas for the visitors, with the area being inspired by the movies Luca, Finding Nemo, Lilo and Stitch and The Little Mermaid.
San Fransokyo Street is inspired by the robotics movie “Big Hero 6” and will provide an energetic feeling in its entertainment area.
The Wayfinder Bay on the ship’s deck will connect Disney fans with nature for a breathtaking view of the sea and its surroundings.
Lovers of movies like Cinderella, Aladdin and The Little Mermaid will surely love Townsquare, the area of Disney Adventure that Disney’s royalty movies will heavily inspire. Shippers will truly enjoy dining and shopping as they experience being connected in real life with these royalties.
For adventurous and thrill-seeking fans there, the Marvel Place and Toy Story Place will provide the adrenaline you need with their Avengers-themed and water-themed adventures, topped with imaginative representations of these superheroes.
Other details, such as itineraries, tour prices, and booking dates, have not yet been disclosed.
Some Disney Cruise Line destinations are in the Bahamas, the Caribbean and Alaska.