Chronology of a mind

International photographer Filbert Kung opened his second photography exhibition in Milan last 20 June. The proud Pinoy is once again putting his country on the global map with his captivating portraits, landscapes, fashion and lifestyle imagery.

His works have landed on the pages of globally renowned titles such as A Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue and its most recent title, Vogue Philippines, as well as La Palme Magazine, LA Now Magazine, IN Magazine Dubai, and countless others.

He has likewise shot with amazing designers such as Michael Cinco, Oliver Tolentino, Ezra Santos, Furne One of Amato Couture, Natori and many more.

He is currently based in Los Angeles. His talent has made him a sought-after photographer in New York, Miami, Rio de Janeiro and Paris.