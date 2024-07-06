International photographer Filbert Kung opened his second photography exhibition in Milan last 20 June. The proud Pinoy is once again putting his country on the global map with his captivating portraits, landscapes, fashion and lifestyle imagery.
His works have landed on the pages of globally renowned titles such as A Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue and its most recent title, Vogue Philippines, as well as La Palme Magazine, LA Now Magazine, IN Magazine Dubai, and countless others.
He has likewise shot with amazing designers such as Michael Cinco, Oliver Tolentino, Ezra Santos, Furne One of Amato Couture, Natori and many more.
He is currently based in Los Angeles. His talent has made him a sought-after photographer in New York, Miami, Rio de Janeiro and Paris.
When in Manila, the artist brings to the table the best of both worlds as a Filipino-American creative.
Chronology of a Mind is presented in 25 pictures that tell the story of photographer Filbert Kung.
The images on display portray famous people, but also moments of every day life, breathtaking landscapes. These captured moments are a refreshing perspective on the realities of life. A wonderful exhibition reflecting an emotional journey through the sensitivity and mastery of a photographer whose dedication in life is capturing the most precious and significant moments.
Chronology of a mind showcases 25 pictures of people and other photographic scenarios: Fashion icon Lady Gaga, Hollywood luminary Michael Douglas, fashion images, landscapes and nature.
The event took place at BI.CI. SRL Showroom located in Via Spiga 9, Milan, Italy. It was hosted by the godfather of the event, Cav. Lav Mario Boselli, honorary president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion and president of Italy China Council Foundation with godmother of the event Daniela Javarone, official of merit of the Italian Republic.
Visit www.bicisrl.it; www.bicisrl.it; www.brugola.com, www.mbe.it; www.filbertkung.com and @filbert_kung on Instagram.