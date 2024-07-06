CCCI, Aboitiz InfraCapital push for sustainable tourism management

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), along with Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. and Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) held a Cebu Tourism Forum on 3 July at MCIA’s Terminal 2 to connect and synergize with different tourism industry leaders for sustainable tourism management.

“We want to revolutionize tourism in such a way that it meets future demands and supports the country’s tourism goals as laid out by Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco,” said CCCI president JayYuvallos.

“Through engagement and collaboration with key leaders in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibition) sector, we will be able to address gaps in the industry and set global standards when it comes to delivering effective MICE events that would further enhance the country’s tourism landscape,” he stressed.

The Cebu Tourism Forum focused on the MICE sector and discussed current patterns, trends, and preferences in the MICE industry, effective communications to support tourism, and new opportunities to explore in different niches.

Cebu Connect

“We have several projects in the pipeline such as the recently launched Cebu Connect which is an airport transfer hub designed to cut layover time for both domestic and international flights to and from Cebu,” said AGMCAC chief executive officer Althanasios Titonis.

“This project also enables airlines to develop more routes because of the shortened connecting time allowed by Cebu Connect,” he added.

As a key player influencing the MICE sector, AGMCAC focuses on connectivity of passengers through smart travel facilitation such as implementation of efficienct airport transfer systems and development of tourism infrastructure.

“Apart from this, we are getting insights directly from our customers who are end-users of the airport’s facilities to enrich passenger experience,” Titonis added.

Infrastructure projects

Future infrastructure projects at the MCIA include the Airport Village and the Terminal 2 car park which are both intended to support the growth of tourism in Cebu. These developments aim to significantly enhance overall passenger experience at MCIA.

The Cebu Tourism Forum works together with travel agencies, hotels, restaurants, resorts, creative and entertainment niches, airlines and MICE venues to innovate and expand Cebu’s reach when it comes to boosting tourism efforts from a global perspective.

Mactan Cebu International Airport is the second largest and busiest in the Philippines.

It serves over 11 million foreign and local passengers yearly, making it the second busiest airline hub in the country. MCIA is operated by a Filipino-led private consortium comprised of Aboitiz InfraCapital, GMR Group of India, and Megawide Construction Corporation under a concession agreement with the Philippine Government.

With its strategic location and world-class facilities, MCIA aims to establish itself as the leading tourism gateway of the country with exceptional travel experience, connecting the world to the Philippines.

The Airports Council International has accredited MCIA for Airport Customer Experience, the country’s first, and Airport Health Accreditation.