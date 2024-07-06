Bodies of missing couple found in Capas

CAPAS, Tarlac — The bodies of beauty queen Geneva Lopez and Israeli boyfriend Yitshak Cohen were found in Barangay Santa Lucia of this town on Saturday morning.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Tarlac Provincial Forensic Unit, the bodies were found between 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

The bodies were taken to the Lutos Funeral in Barangay San Vicente of this town for the autopsy and DNA analysis.

Pampanga Governor Dennis Piñeda, in his Facebook page, confirmed that the bodies found had the same clothes worn by Lopez and Cohen.

The two went missing since 21 June after trying to look for a plot of land in the said town.

“I am sad to relay to you the news that the bodies of our townmate Geneva Lopez and her boyfriend Yitshak Cohen have been found in Sta. Lucia, Capas after missing for two weeks. The police have confirmed this based on the clothes they were wearing when found,” Pineda said.

He added, “Let us pray for the repose of their souls. I condole with their families at this difficult time. I will continue to help find justice for Geneva and Yitshak.”