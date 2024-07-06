Blu Girls post comeback win, stun Czech Republic

The Philippines pulled off a four-run comeback in the seventh inning to stun the Czech Republic, 4-3, in a playoff match at the Canada Cup International Softball Championship on Saturday in Surrey, British Columbia.

Down 0-3 after six innings, the Blu Girls scored three runs thanks to Victoria Magbanua’s homer that sent her, Alaiza Talasik and Lyka Blanco to home plate.

Then, Angelu Gabriel made it four after a catching error from the Czechs allowed her to score a run.

Pitcher Royevel Palma denied the Czech Republic to recover at the bottom of the seventh inning to seal the win.

Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier lauded the Blu Girls’ tenacity to stun the world No. 9 Czechs.

“The Blu Girls are truly remarkable. This is what happens when a team refuses to give up and continues to believe in each other! I am incredibly proud of the girls. Good job, Blu Girls,” Lhuillier said.

Prior to the match, the Philippines finished in fourth place with a 2-3 win-loss record in the elimination round.