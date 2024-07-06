Blacklist Int'l bids farewell to world champion roster

Blacklist International has parted ways with its world championship roster of OhMyV33nus, Wise, Hadji, Edward, and OHEB.

Known as the main five of Blacklist International, the said players were responsible for giving the Esports team a three-time MPL PH championship and an M3 Mobile Legends world championship.

"Let this be a reminder that today's greatest moments will forever be your tomorrow's greatest memories. Blacklist Main 5 chapter has officially signed off," Blacklist International posted on its official Facebook page.

Besides its world championship roster, Blacklist International has also parted ways with its mid laner Yue. Only Sensui and Kimpoy are what's left of the active team roster as of this writing.