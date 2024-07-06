BI rolls out online SSP application

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has announced that the online application for a Special Study Permit (SSP) is now available.

As part of the “Bagong Immigration towards the Bagong Pilipinas” initiative, the action aligns with the BI’s broader modernization efforts, according to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

An SSP is a permit for overseas students who meet certain criteria. These conditions include being under the age of 18, enrolling and being admitted to a non-degree course, enrolling and being admitted to a short course lasting less than a year, or being a trainee or intern completing a degree course.

The permit is also available to individuals who are enrolled in aviation or flying schools to accrue the necessary number of flying hours. The same can now be applied for through the BI’s online services portal at e-services.immigration.gov.ph.

“The launch of the online SSP application is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to modernize the Bureau. This is part of our commitment to making transactions easier and more convenient for the public,” Tansingco said.

“By moving applications online, we also aim to minimize opportunities for corruption, ensuring a more transparent and efficient process,” he added.

In addition to SSP applications, the BI’s online services portal provides a variety of other services, Tansingco said, including annual reports, immigration clearance certificates, dual citizenship papers, tourist visa renewal and waiver of exclusion criteria.

For more information about the BI’s online services, visit e-services.immigration.gov.ph.