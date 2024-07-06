BI re-arrests rowdy, overstaying Chinese

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has apprehended a Chinese national for overstaying and undesirable conduct, following his prior detention by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Liu Yuhang, 32, was first arrested by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the PNP in May for illegal possession of firearms and suspected hacking equipment, according to a BI statement released on Saturday.

“The discovery of such equipment raised significant concerns about potential security threats,” the statement read, highlighting the gravity of Liu’s initial offenses.

Liu entered the Philippines on 18 July 2022, with a visa that expired in August of the same year, making him an overstaying foreign national.

The BI’s intelligence division took him into custody again, citing his status as an undesirable alien and his failure to comply with immigration laws.

“Foreign nationals that pose a threat to security should be arrested and deported,” said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, underscoring the bureau’s firm stance on upholding national security.

Currently, Liu is being held at the BI facility in Bicutan, Taguig, where he awaits deportation proceedings.