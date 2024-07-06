Authorities Raid Compound in Porac, Find Firing Range and Tunnel

By Jonas Reyes

Porac, Pampanga - Authorities raided a compound on Daisy St., Purok 6, Barangay Señora on Saturday.

According to reports, the raid was requested by Governor Dennis Pineda and was authorized by the courts due to evidence of human trafficking.

The compound, a private resort, yielded an underground tunnel along with a firing range that leads to the middle of the lake. Authorities also found torture devices and documents.

The authorities stated that the exclusive residential resort is used by officials of Lucky South 99.

The construction of the resort and residence was done without a building permit from Mayor Jing Capil. No Barangay clearance was also given for the construction.

The authorities arrested the two owners of Whirlwind Corporation, an affiliate of Lucky South 99.