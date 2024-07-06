Annual cruise sale offers huge discounts on 50 destinations

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, offers up to 40-percent off 50 its global voyages during its Annual Summer Sale that runs until 26 August. The promo offers travelers ultimate value along with the chance to explore some of the most sought-after and idyllic parts of the world aboard the line’s eight ultra-premium small ships which are perfectly sized to call on off-the-beaten-path ports, as well as landmark cities across six continents.

Whether your goal is to duck under aquamarine falls in Chile, get lost under neon lights in bustling Kyoto, or dive into crystal-clear waves in Tahiti, Oceania Cruises’ annual summer sale voyages allow guests to immerse themselves in local cultures while enjoying the line’s renowned home-away-from-home luxury and market-leading onboard service.

Summer sale voyage Hong Kong to Tokyo: 27 January 2025

This 18-day itinerary on the 1,250-guest Riviera transports travelers to where innovation meets history in a stunningly rich East Asian adventure. Visit legendary museums, pagodas and palaces across Taiwan, Japan and China and get lost in the abundant natural beauty of towering bamboo forests, endless mountain ranges and sacred gardens.

Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro: 24 March 2025

Opulence and zestful life abound throughout this 12-day retreat down the South American coast on the 1,250-guest Marina. From rainbows of tropical creatures and jungle air to bustling towns and cities, travelers are treated to the thrum of the local experience on this once-in-a-lifetime journey.

Perth to Auckland: 4 May 2025

Discover the astounding architecture and lush landscapes of Australia and New Zealand on this 24-day sailing on the 670-guest Insignia. Explore everything the region has to offer, from slow-paced seaside towns, bustling cities and the legendary Sydney opera house to natural limestone caves, glowing beaches and an underwater observatory with over 300 species of marine life.

Papeete to Papeete: 26 August 2025

Reconnect with nature on this luxurious jaunt through French Polynesia in 10 days aboard the 670-guest Regatta. Ports like Tahiti and Bora Bora emulate ultimate relaxation as fine white sand meets turquoise-blue water, towering waterfalls crash onto crystalline coves, and palm tree forests create a shady sanctuary from the year-round summer sun.

New York to Montreal: 17 October 2024

Historic New England towns, Canadian coastlines and crisp autumn air make this voyage unforgettable as guests visit the destinations of Captain James Cook for 11 days on 670-guest Insignia.

Miami to Bridgetown: 21 December 2024

Tropical rainforests, mangrove marshes and flourishing reefs await guests in this exotic 14-day journey aboard the 670-guest Sirena that starts in the sunny splendor of Miami, Florida. Celebrate the holiday season with world-class dining, treat yourself to a massage and recline by the uncrowded pool or hot tub on board.

Visit OceaniaCruises.com or call +852 800-967609 (Hong Kong), +65 31651677 (Singapore) or speak with a professional travel advisor.