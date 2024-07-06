Amb. Endo hosts 70th JSDF reception

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya on 4 July 2024 hosted a reception to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) at the Ambassador’s residence.

Distinguished guests from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), government officials, and members of the diplomatic corps attended the celebration.

General Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the AFP, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honor and Speaker, while National Security Adviser Eduardo Manahan Año delivered a congratulatory toast acknowledging the longstanding service of the JSDF.

In his welcome remarks, Amb. Endo looks back on the central role of the JSDF over their 70 years of service, particularly in enhancing regional stability, participating in peacekeeping operations, and providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Emphasizing the Philippines' significant role in regional security, Amb. Endo reaffirmed Japan's commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). He highlighted the expanding security cooperation between Japan and the Philippines across various sectors, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, defense equipment and technology transfers, and joint exercises with like-minded partners.

Amb. Endo further expressed his anticipation for yet another security cooperation milestone with the upcoming 2+2 meeting on 8 July 2024.

During the event, defense-related Japanese companies showcased their equipment models and distributed informational brochures.