AirAsia PH sets system upgrades on 10 July

All AirAsia Philippines passengers on both domestic and international flights scheduled for departure on 10 July 2024, are advised by the airline to complete their check-in via airasia.com or the AirAsia MOVE App at least two days prior to their departure.

AirAsia PH is expected to have its system upgraded from 7 p.m. on 10 July to 3 a.m. on 11 July. This will affect all online transactions, including bookings, check-in procedures, online kiosks, and bag drop at all AirAsia-operated airports.

Temporarily unavailable

Online services via the AirAsia MOVE app will be temporarily unavailable, and guests will be required to visit check-in counters to obtain their printed boarding passes.

Guests requiring medical attention or other special assistance are also advised by the airline to be at the airport on 10 July earlier than 7 p.m. in order to effectively service passengers’ needs.

AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan stated, “AirAsia’s system upgrade, which includes the updating of its New Skies software, is expected to speed up all online transactions (mobile app and on-ground) from booking, payment, flight schedule modification, check-in, and purchase of add-ons, providing guests with an enhanced customer experience. The system upgrade will also bring in more add-on functionality for the AirAsia MOVE.”