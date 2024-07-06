A RAMPA TO SUCCESS

Actor and businessman RS Francisco flexes the best of his talents performing nightly at Rampa, a world-class drag entertainment club in Quezon City.

With just five months in operation, RS says that a lot of factors in all departments of the LGBTQ+ club has leveled up for the better.

“Actually its changed dramatically since we open last February,” Francisco said.

A new gimik will be unveiled where promising drag artists can perform and showcase their talents onstage.

“Sa Sunday ilo-launch na namin yung Ilusyon — an open drag festival. Kahit sino gusto mag perform dito pwede magdala lang kayo ng USB every Sunday. Kasi napansin namin dito yung mga clients namin dito nagpupunta naka drag gusto nila sumampa (points at the stage) so bibigyan namin sila ng platform kung saan sila pwede mag spread ng artistry nila kung saan sila pwede mag enjoy na di jina-judge. Lahat yan gagawin natin every Sunday (We will launch an open mic drag night wherein everyone can come and perform and display their artistry without being judged),” he said.