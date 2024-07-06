A mother’s touch at Nay Palad

The surfing capital of the Philippines also offers a barefoot paradise. Located in Barangay Malinao in General Luna, Nay Palad Hideaway (formerly Dedon Island Resort) is an intimate setting for an all-inclusive stay.
The word luxury extends beyond first class amenities and services. Nay Palad is luxurious bliss combined with the feeling of being at home. It is definitely something that is felt from the heart. Their symbol being a heart aptly describes their sincere service that comes from deep within. Truly a Filipino brand of hospitality. Here, guests have their own time and go at their own pace.
“Nay Palad” are the Tagalog words that translate to a mother’s palm. A caring, loving, honest and personal service to guests of this luxury hideaway in Siargao. It is time to experience the loving and caring side of Siargao.
Getting here
Tourists both local and foreign can take a flight from Cebu, Clark or Manila. The flight time to Sayak Airport in Siargao takes about two hours and 20 minutes and about an hour coming from Cebu. The flights are serviced by Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and Sunlight Air.
Nay Palad can also provide private transfers by charter air via plane or helicopter, and by seaplane from Manila or Cebu.
Once in Sayak airport, the trip via Nay Palad’s luxurious van is about 40 minutes. The resort is located on the southeastern tip of the island and overlooks the Pacific Ocean on one side and a lush forest of Mangroves on the other.
A Mabuhay Welcome
When we arrived at the airport, the resort’s representative was already there to welcome us. One of the rare instances that we are greeted inside the airport in Siargao.
Once we got to the van, we were handed chilled and refreshing wet towels. We were also served cold buko juice and snacks before we left the airport. Other juices and snacks were also available for us during the drive to Nay Palad.
As we near the resort, we see a line of people across the road wearing native headdresses and waving to our van. Nay Palad Hideaway’s general manager Mart Trinidad and resident chef Père Massana were the first ones to greet us as we alighted from the van.
The experience of barefoot luxury
A carefree feeling is the best description for guests once they enter the resort. We had a short introductory tour on the property before having our lunch with a beautiful view of the sea.
The dream of constructing a barefoot paradise was turned into reality by eminent designers Daniel Pouzet of Bucharest and Jean-Marie Massaud of Toulouse, France.
The pair’s mission was to combine local traditions and timeless beauty of the design with the highest contemporary standards of comfort, sustainability and social responsibility.
We were booked at the garden view villa, a spacious two-bedroom abode with all the comforts of home.
To get a clearer picture of what it’s like to stay at Nay Palad hideaway, here’s what’s in store for you even if you forgot your wallet at home.
Unforgettable
We were eager to experience what a true “all-inclusive” resort can offer. Our visit was full of smiles as we went about our day-to-day activities starting from full board meals (breakfast menu; family style-picnic or barbecue-lunch; fine dining dinner with three to four courses), all beverages are there for the asking (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), unlimited mini bar, all excursions and activities such as surfing, kayaking, paddle-boarding, sailing with Hobie Cat, island-hopping, snorkeling, cycling, hiking and cooking classes, all water sports such as wakeboarding, water-skiing or donut rides, yoga at the sea- or mangrove-pagoda or at the yoga studio, all spa treatments (massages and scrubs), mani-pedis, access to the fitness studio, daily housekeeping and laundry service (we were pleasantly surprised to come back to our villa and see freshly laundered clothes), also included are the transfers from and to Siargao‘s Sayak Airport (IAO) via a luxury van.
One of the highlights was the ice cream making session with chef Père. It was honestly the best ice cream we’ve had in a long time. We also can’t forget our solo sunset viewing on Naked Island complete with a charcuterie board and wines of our choosing.
Unforgettable service
The meals, island hopping and land tours were the best we’ve ever had so far. But what stands out the most was the quality service provided by Nay Palad’s personnel.
Jerome, Em-em, Flo, the two Jakes, Maymay, Angel, Jo and the others provided us with true Filipino hospitality. Their names and their commitment to great service will always be part of our most pleasant visit to the island of Siargao.