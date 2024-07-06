A mother’s touch at Nay Palad

The surfing capital of the Philippines also offers a barefoot paradise. Located in Barangay Malinao in General Luna, Nay Palad Hideaway (formerly Dedon Island Resort) is an intimate setting for an all-inclusive stay.

The word luxury extends beyond first class amenities and services. Nay Palad is luxurious bliss combined with the feeling of being at home. It is definitely something that is felt from the heart. Their symbol being a heart aptly describes their sincere service that comes from deep within. Truly a Filipino brand of hospitality. Here, guests have their own time and go at their own pace.

“Nay Palad” are the Tagalog words that translate to a mother’s palm. A caring, loving, honest and personal service to guests of this luxury hideaway in Siargao. It is time to experience the loving and caring side of Siargao.

Getting here

Tourists both local and foreign can take a flight from Cebu, Clark or Manila. The flight time to Sayak Airport in Siargao takes about two hours and 20 minutes and about an hour coming from Cebu. The flights are serviced by Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and Sunlight Air.

Nay Palad can also provide private transfers by charter air via plane or helicopter, and by seaplane from Manila or Cebu.

Once in Sayak airport, the trip via Nay Palad’s luxurious van is about 40 minutes. The resort is located on the southeastern tip of the island and overlooks the Pacific Ocean on one side and a lush forest of Mangroves on the other.