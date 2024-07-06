LATEST

A Celestial Symphony in Paoay, Ilocos Norte

LOOK: The heavens unveiled a spectacular show on Saturday, 6 June, at Suba, Paoay, Ilocos Norte, as the Daily Tribune captures a breathtaking lightning storm over the sea, illuminating the night with nature's raw power. As the storm subsided, the sky revealed its romantic side, showcasing the Milky Way in all its glory. The myriad stars, like diamonds on black velvet, invite dreamers to lose themselves in the cosmos. This celestial ballet is a reminder of the beauty that awaits those who gaze upward, searching for love and inspiration among the stars. | via Jasper Dawang