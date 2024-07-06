6 Bantay Dagat members held

ORION, Bataan — Six members of the Bantay Dagat here were arrested by the Bataan Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA) and the Provincial Investigation Unit (PIU) Bataan for illegal possession of firearms on 5 July.

According to a report by Bataan MARPSTA, the authorities conducted a seaborne patrol operations off the waters of Pampanga and Bataan

The patrol was then pursued by the Orion Bantay Dagat Patrol Boat.

“During the chase, a 73-year-old male suspect pointed a shotgun at the officers despite their clear identification as law enforcement,” the report stated.

This led the police to board the patrol boat to enforce their authority.

Upon boarding, officers discovered a caliber .45 handgun. Shortly after, another patrol boat approached, carrying two additional individuals, including a police corporal armed with an M16 rifle. In total, six suspects were apprehended: three males in their 30s, two males in their 50s, and one male in his 70s.

All suspects and confiscated pieces of evidence shall be presented to the court as they face criminal charges under Section 28 of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition) for possession of firearms and ammunition, Article 232 of the RPC for Grave Threats, and Article 177 for Usurpation of Authority.

Police Brigadier General Jonathan A. Cabal of the Maritime Group reminds everyone to observe the law, emphasizing that the PNP will not hesitate to enforce it. The public is urged to report any suspicious activities and always comply with legal regulations to ensure safety and order in our communities.