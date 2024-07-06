2 cuffed over stolen motorcycle

Operatives of the Manila Police District-District Anti-Carnapping Unit (MPD-DACU) arrested two wanted motorcycle “thieves” recently in Sampaloc, Manila.

Presented by MPD District Director P/Brig. Gen. Thomas Arnold Ibay to the media during a press briefing were Harold James Galicia; and Jayson Paca, both residents of Sampaloc, Manila.

The two suspects were arrested on the strength of a warrant issued by Presiding Judge Cirile Maduro Foja of the Manila RTC Branch 6 for violation of RA 10883 (New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016).

The court recommended P300,000 bail each for their temporary freedom while their case is being heard. Before the arrest, a police informant from DACU tipped off the whereabouts of the suspects, leading to their arrest.

When asked by the media, the two admitted committing the crime but claimed it was due to a feud, as the victim and the suspects knew each other.

They are currently under the custody at the DACU detention while awaiting the court’s commitment order to determine their detention.