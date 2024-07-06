11 European Nations Welcoming Filipino Digital Nomads

In her article for Preview Magazine's online edition, Katrina Maisie Cabral reports on European countries offering digital nomad visas to Filipinos. These visas allow remote workers to legally live and work in foreign countries for extended periods, typically ranging from six months to several years.

According to Cabral, the following European nations have digital nomad visa options for Filipinos: Albania, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Romania, and Spain. Each country has its own specific requirements, which often include proof of employment with a foreign company or self-employment, minimum income thresholds, health insurance, and accommodation arrangements.

The income requirements vary significantly between countries. For instance, Cyprus requires a monthly net income of at least 3,500 EUR, while Portugal asks for about 2,800 EUR per month. Some countries, like Italy, also require applicants to be classified as "highly-skilled" workers.

Cabral advises potential applicants to check with the respective embassies and consulates for the most up-to-date information before making any plans. These digital nomad visas offer exciting opportunities for Filipino remote workers to experience living in Europe while maintaining their careers.