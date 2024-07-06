101 trikes sans papers impounded

One hundred and one tricycles were impounded during the weeklong implementation of the “No Plate, No Travel” policy in Quezon City by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the city’s local government unit.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II vowed to continuously implement the policy, citing the need to uphold public safety and order.

“We will be persistent in ensuring that vehicles on the road comply with registration requirements. This initiative is not just about following the law but also about keeping our streets safe,” Mendoza stated.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte supported the drive and emphasized the importance of having registered vehicles on the road.

“Unregistered vehicles pose risks to both their drivers and the public. We must ensure that all vehicles are properly registered and comply with our regulations to maintain safety and order,” Belmonte added.

During the operations, LTO and local government officials conducted spot checks across various districts in Quezon City, targeting unregistered tricycles.

Drivers found operating without proper registration faced fines and their vehicles were impounded.

“We urge all vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles are registered and meet the necessary legal requirements. This operation is ongoing, and we will continue to enforce the law for the safety and well-being of everyone on the road,” Mendoza reiterated.