Zambo water system gets needed boost

The National Housing Authority (NHA) recently completed the redevelopment of the water system for beneficiaries residing in Zamboanga City’s Roadmap to Recovery and Rehabilitation (Z3R) project sites. The initiative seeks to ensure a sustainable water supply for residents.

NHA Region IX manager Engr. Al-Khwarizimi U. Indanan, representing NHA general manager Joeben A. Tai, led a ceremonial blessing, turnover, and acceptance program to mark the inauguration of a booster station and the opening of a fire hydrant at the Z3R project sites.

The redevelopment project included the installation of a concrete ground tank and a concrete overhead tank to further improve water supply within the Z3R housing project. These tanks have a combined capacity of 200 cubic meters.

In collaboration with the Zamboanga City Water District (ZCWD), the NHA, under the leadership of Tai, also fast-tracked the completion and upgrade of pipe installations within the Z3R projects.

Aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision for a “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines), the NHA chief said they remain committed to implementing various projects and activities aimed at improving the living conditions of its beneficiaries.

The event was attended by Zamboanga City 2nd District Representative Manuel Jose M. Dalipe, Mayor John M. Dalipe, ZCWD General Manager Reynaldo R. Cabilin, and other local officials.

In a separate event, assistant general manager Alvin S. Feliciano, along with NHA NCR-West Sector Regional Manager Engr. Rodrigo P. Rocillo, facilitated the agency’s participation in the LAB FOR ALL Caravan program held at the Mandaluyong City College and Technology Gymnasium. The program was spearheaded by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.