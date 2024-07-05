Valenzuela enhances community security

In a move to strengthen community safety, the local government of Valenzuela City recently distributed CCTV camera sets to 14 homeowners’ associations (HOAs) and public schools.

Mayor Wes Gatchalian led the turnover ceremony, marking a significant step in the city’s ongoing efforts to ensure resident safety.

He explained that each CCTV package — valued at P51,486.75 —includes eight cameras, a network video recorder, 4TB hard drive storage, a 32-inch monitor, and a wall mount bracket.

Gatchalian added that the comprehensive systems aim to enhance surveillance and monitoring capabilities within recipient communities and educational institutions, fostering a safer environment for Valenzuela residents.

The beneficiaries of this initiative are collective organizations that expressed their need for CCTV cameras during the city’s “People’s Day sa Barangay” program. This program allows residents to directly voice their concerns and needs to the city government and Mayor Gatchalian.

The recipient HOAs include Kabatuhan Compound 1, 2 and 3, Sitio Libis Kabatuhan Ibaba Neighborhood Association, Calle Onse Gen. T. De Leon, Kapisanan ng Anak Dalita, Inc.-Marulas, Northville 1 - Bignay, Samahan ng Kapatiran ng Magkakapitbahay sa Bignay Inc. and Malinta Dulong Tangke. Enrile Ville Phases 1-4 also received CCTV sets, along with Pinalagad Elementary School, Marulas Central School, Disiplina Village Bignay Elementary School and the Valenzuela Special Education Center.

During the ceremony, Gatchalian stressed the importance of CCTV cameras in maintaining peace and order as he highlighted ongoing training programs for barangay personnel conducted by the Valenzuela City Command Center (VCC3) to ensure proper usage and compliance with peace and order guidelines.

“I understand the importance of these CCTVs in your communities because they help a lot in maintaining peace and order,” Gatchalian said. “We encourage you to take good care of these systems and remain vigilant in using them.”

The CCTV distribution initiative coincides with the recent launch of Valenzuela’s largest-ever street lighting and CCTV project which encompasses 40 kilometers of roads, installing 1,241 streetlights and 237 CCTVs to further bolster security for all residents.