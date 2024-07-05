Two Dead, Three Injured in July 4th Stabbing at Huntington Beach Celebration

In USA Today, Max Hauptmann reports that a Fourth of July celebration in Huntington Beach, California, turned tragic when a violent stabbing left two people dead and several others injured. According to authorities, police responded around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near 16th Street and Pecan Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found several victims with significant injuries.

The Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed that two victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while three others were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation, and police reported taking one person into custody on Friday morning.

This incident was one of several violent events that marred Fourth of July celebrations across the country. In New York City, three people were killed and several others injured when a speeding pickup truck plowed into a crowd at Corlears Hook Park in Manhattan's Lower East Side neighborhood.

