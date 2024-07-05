Team Liquid ECHO tops Group C, slays "PH Slayer" Homebois

MPL PH Season 13 champion Team Liquid ECHO remains unscathed as they topped Group C of the Mid Season Cup 2024 Group Stage this Friday evening (PH time) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Composed of its MPL championship roster of KarlTzy, Bennyqt, Sanford, Sanji, and Jaypee, Team Liquid ECHO trampled Russian Esports powerhouse Team Spirit earlier today with a 2-0 sweep.

Team Liquid ECHO then returned to the stage for its final match in the Group Stage against Homebois, who declared themselves the Philippines slayer before the series.

Homebois, however, found themselves on the receiving end of the slaying as they suffered a one-sided 2-0 beatdown at the hands of Team Liquid ECHO.

"We slay not just one region, but whoever we face. We want to face and beat Fnatic ONIC to get even," said Team Liquid ECHO gold laner Bennyqt after the match, declaring that they want to face the defending MSC champion Fnatic ONIC.

Team Liquid ECHO is headed to the Playoffs having finished the Group Stage with a perfect 3-0 standing.