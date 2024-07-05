LOCAL

Support local, savor diversity at the 10th National Food Fair in SM Megamall

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is hosting the 10th National Food Fair from July 3-7, 2024, at SM Megamall’s Megatrade Halls 1-3, 5th level. This premier event champions the Philippines' rich flavors and empowers over 200 Micro-, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs). Discover a bounty of fresh produce, regional specialties, and delectable treats from all corners of the archipelago. Stock up on pantry staples, explore health-conscious options, and find unique ingredients to elevate your cooking.