Support local, savor diversity at the 10th National Food Fair in SM Megamall
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is hosting the 10th National Food Fair from July 3-7, 2024, at SM Megamall’s Megatrade Halls 1-3, 5th level. This premier event champions the Philippines' rich flavors and empowers over 200 Micro-, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs). Discover a bounty of fresh produce, regional specialties, and delectable treats from all corners of the archipelago. Stock up on pantry staples, explore health-conscious options, and find unique ingredients to elevate your cooking.
(L-R): Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary for Micro-, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSME) Development Group Cristina Roque, Guest of Honor Winnie Chua-Go, and DTI-Bureau of Market Development, Promotions, and One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Director Marievic BonoanTREX Photography
(L-R): Megatrade Hall’s Maite Quiogue, SM Supermalls’ Assistant Vice President for Operations Royston Cabunag, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary for Micro-, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSME) Development Group Cristina Roque, Guest of Honor Winnie Chua-Go, SM Megamall Assistant Vice President for Operations Christian Mathay, SM Supermalls’ Vice President for Corporate Marketing Grace Magno, DTI-Bureau of Market Development, Promotions, and One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Director Marievic Bonoan, and SM Megamall Assistant Mall Manager Isabella ManjonTREX Photography
Local fruits, like these pomelos, take center stage at the National Food Fair in Megatrade Hall.TREX Photography
A potential buyer gets ready to take home bottled Bicol Express and Laing at the 10th National Food Fair in SM Megamall.TREX Photography
Get your fix of healthy and delicious water spinach chips.TREX Photography
Explore the nutritious bounty of the National Food Fair—bottled honey and baked fruit crisps.TREX Photography
Indulge in the rich chocolate products of Davao del Sur and Misamis Oriental.TREX Photography