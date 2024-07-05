Subic truckers form group to streamline ops

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — Truck traders here have formed a collective association to streamline business operations with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA).

During a recent stakeholder meeting at the Urban Deli Cafe, representatives from various truck trader companies discussed plans to create a unified front for smoother communication with the SBMA and other government agencies.

Rey Nadar, the newly elected president of the Subic Truck Importers Association, said the group aims to simplify communication between truck traders and the SBMA.

The association includes companies such as Jan Japan, Subic 361, Lino Khan Intl. Corp., Japhil Intl. Trading Corp., K&B, Subic Auto, Northeast, JP Matariss, and AJS Subic Intl. Corp., with most having foreign ownership.

“SBMA Chairman Eduardo Aliño expressed his approval for a group representing all truck traders within the Freeport,” Nadar said. “This will allow for easier discussions on various matters. The SBMA Board of Directors is also interested in engaging with our group.”

During the meeting, association vice president Taqel Husnain presented a visual representation of issues faced by truckers, such as discrepancies between cubic meter measurements listed on bills of lading and actual cargo size, which can affect arrastre fees (fees for portside cargo handling).

Husnain also shared positive news: That the Amerasia International Terminal Services, Inc. (AITSI) will offer a 20 percent discount on terminal charges (based on bill of lading) to members of the Subic Truck Importers Association.

The association’s other newly elected officers include Engr. Muodasac of Karmanwala (director), Chaudry Iftahar of Subic Auto (director), Shammad Warraich of Jan Japan (director), Shahzad of Japhil (director), Malik Shabir of Tramway (director), Usman Saeed of Subic 361 (director), and Nelson Jaro of Kansai (director).

Michael Sullivan, a consultant for the group, proposed establishing a Facilitation Assistance Office (FAO) specifically for truck traders.

This office would assist members with concerns regarding the SBMA, Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Land Transportation Office, and other government agencies.

Sullivan emphasized the challenges faced by truck traders and their importance to the SBF zone’s economy, employment, and investments. He stressed that a unified organization can help ensure equal treatment for all truck traders and eliminate unnecessary hassles.

He also pushed the CREATE MORE Act, currently in its second reading, which aims to restore incentives and privileges for businesses operating under the Philippine Economic Zone Authority and the SBFZ.