Springer joins ‘59ers,’ leads John Deere Classic

ILLINOIS (AFP) — Hayden Springer shot a sensational 12-under-par 59 to take a two-shot lead at the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic in Illinois on Thursday.

The 27-year-old rattled off an astonishing eight birdies and two eagles in a bogey-free outing at TPC Deere Run to complete the 14th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

Springer, ranked 236th in the world, erupted on the front nine, with an eagle on the par-five second before reeling off six birdies in seven holes to reach the turn at eight under.

After five straight birdies to start the back nine, Springer moved to nine under after rolling in a 19-foot birdie putt on the 15th.

He then followed that up on the par-five 17th with an eagle three, chipping in from around 55 yards to drop to 11 under.

That left him needing a birdie on the 18th to breach 60 and he duly delivered, rolling in a 13-foot putt after reaching the green in two.

“I don’t even really have words. Like I’m still shaking a little bit,” Springer said after his dazzling round.

“It’s like something you dream of, right? We all want to go out and shoot 59. You don’t ever really — I don’t know how many chances I’ll ever get at doing that again.”