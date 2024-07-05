SPD gears up for SoNA deployment

With just days left before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his third State of the Nation Address (SoNA) on 22 July 2024, the Southern Police District (SPD) announced that it is already intensifying its security preparations.

SPD director PBGen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete said that they have outlined a comprehensive security plan, including a two-day refresher course on Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) operations for officers.

The training aims to enhance their skills in managing potential protests while ensuring the safety of demonstrators exercising their right to free speech.

Rosete stressed the importance of these measures in maintaining peace and order during SoNA 2024 and preventing any injuries. Additionally, the SPD is conducting rigorous drills on eight basic CDM formations to effectively implement crowd control strategies.

He added that the SPD remains committed to upholding public order and safety during SONA with professionalism and respect for human rights.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) continues its national-level preparations, refining traffic management plans to minimize inconvenience for the public.

PNP chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil confirmed no specific security threats have been identified for SoNA 2024. However, he acknowledged the public’s frustration with past traffic congestion caused by security measures.

“We are looking into refinements in traffic management plans to minimize inconvenience,” Marbil said as he disclosed that there are designated areas for protests, assuring maximum tolerance for peaceful demonstrations while urging protestors to avoid hindering public movement.

“The same, maximum tolerance. There is nothing to worry about, there is no problem, but what I said is they can go on with their protests but make sure they don’t cause inconvenience,” said Marbil.

“It’s the public who is burdened here. It’s a problem created by both the rallyists and the excessive deployment of security forces,” he added.

Marbil also addressed concerns of motorcycle riders being unfairly targeted at checkpoints. He clarified that checkpoints target “all types of vehicles” and that car inspections might be less visible due to traffic flow.