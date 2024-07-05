Sounds, sight blend for SUV’s new breed

Auto assemblers are turning to the sale of compact sports utility vehicles (SUV) as a driver of sales growth.

Mitsubishi Motors unveiled XFORCE, its new compact SUV that features an exclusive sound system developed by Yamaha, providing customers with delightful experience on their everyday and adventurous rides.

“Yamaha has unique tuning and they decided to have a special tune for this car. They have 130 years of pursuing that good sound quality. We are also pursuing the best quality of car,” Mitsubishi chief product specialist Masahiro Ito said Friday at the vehicle’s launch in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Mitsubishi said the Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium provides the feel of listening at a concert hall and spreads realistic sound of musical instruments through its eight-speaker system.

Mitsubishi Philippines vice president for product planning Xavier Eyadan said the new sound feature in XFORCE cheers up the driving experience of Filipinos, especially during the longer hours on the roads of Metro Manila.

“A lot of us have Spotify in our mobile phones and we use it a lot even in our cars. Here in Metro Manila, we know that traffic is horrendous so I believe that the exclusive Yamaha sound system is appropriate to our customers,” he said.

XFORCE features a 12.3-inch touchscreen monitor that can be linked to Apple and Android phones and enables easy configuration of the sound system.

The new SUV also provides ambient lighting which matches the riders’ vibe and music.

More power, space

In its mission to outdo itself with every vehicle, Mitsubishi has placed all other tools expected of a comfortable and durable compact SUV.

XFORCE, which Mitsubishi said indicates extra power, has a 1.5 engine with MIVEC and four driving modes, namely normal, gravel, wet and mud.