SMHCC properties among the world’s best

Two acclaimed hotel brands under SMHCC’s portfolio were recently recognized at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024 as part of the top 10 best hotels in the Philippines.
Conrad Manila and Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu made it as two of the best city hotels in the country.
Beyond mere opulence, Conrad Manila continues to exhibit unparalleled service and Filipino hospitality at its finest. Offering stunning views of the renowned Manila Bay sunset and conveniently located within the Mall of Asia complex, in close proximity to SM Mall of Asia and IKEA, this property has a matchless location that is difficult to beat. Complemented by its exquisite pool, contemporary gym and luxurious spa, it is undoubtedly a sought-after sanctuary to refresh, rejuvenate and recharge.
Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu, meanwhile, remains to exude its commanding presence in the heart of the city. With just a few minutes away from the Mactan International Airport and Cebu International Port, it boasts of its five-star accommodation and strategic location with easy access to historic attractions and pristine beaches. It is directly connected to SM City Cebu mall, which houses a wide array of local and international lifestyle brands perfect for shopping. The sprawling outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center and holistic spa complete the guests’ encompassing experience.
These accolades are added feathers in SMHCC’s cap, which solidify the company’s thrust as one of the leading hotels and convention center operators in the country. SMHCC is poised to expand its brand footprint across the Philippines and provide more accommodation options to both locals and tourists alike, with the distinct warmth and hospitality that Filipinos are known for.