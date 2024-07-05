SMHCC properties among the world’s best

Two acclaimed hotel brands under SMHCC’s portfolio were recently recognized at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024 as part of the top 10 best hotels in the Philippines.

Conrad Manila and Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu made it as two of the best city hotels in the country.

Beyond mere opulence, Conrad Manila continues to exhibit unparalleled service and Filipino hospitality at its finest. Offering stunning views of the renowned Manila Bay sunset and conveniently located within the Mall of Asia complex, in close proximity to SM Mall of Asia and IKEA, this property has a matchless location that is difficult to beat. Complemented by its exquisite pool, contemporary gym and luxurious spa, it is undoubtedly a sought-after sanctuary to refresh, rejuvenate and recharge.