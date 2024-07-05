ROAD TEST: Obiena warms up for Paris Olympics

Filipino top pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena is in for a tough grind against a star-studded field led by world champion Aramand Duplantis of Sweden in the Meeting de Paris on Sunday at the Charlety Stadium.

Obiena gets to gauge his competitiveness level before the Paris Olympics in the tournament featuring 13 of the world’s best vaulters.

All eyes will be on Duplantis, the world No. 1 and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, as he is expected to display his fine form before his Summer Games title defense in the French capital three weeks from now.

Also competing in the tournament that is part of the Diamond League are Sam Kendricks, KC Lightfoot, Jacob Wooten and Tokyo Summer Games silver medalist Christopher Nilsen of the United States.

Robin Emig, Thiabaut Collet and 2012 London Olympics gold medalist Renaud Lavillenie of France, Emmanouil Karalis of Greece, Ben Broeders of Belgium, Kurtis Marschall of Australia, and Piotr Lisek of Poland round up the rest of the field.

The 28-year-old Obiena will be able to see his competition in the Paris Olympics. Only Lavillenie will not see action in the Summer Games.

The upcoming Meeting de Paris could be Obiena’s final competition before potentially joining the rest of the Philippine delegation in Metz, a one-hour and 25-minute train ride from Paris.

Obiena is expected to redeem himself from a lackluster performance in the Tokyo Olympics after finishing 11th with a 5.70 meter clearance.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president Terry Capistrano said he expects nothing but the best from the 28-year-old pole vaulter.

“When you say EJ Obiena, world number two, the expectations are high also. From time to time we get a chance to talk to each other. If you’re number two, you’re supposed to meet the expectations,” Capistrano said.

“So the young gentleman who will be carrying on his shoulders the Republic of the Philippines when he goes to Paris, the expectations are very high. He’s a contender for a podium finish.”

Obiena, the world No. 2 pole vaulter, is one of the Philippines’ best bets to win a medal along with gymnast Carlos Yulo and boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial.