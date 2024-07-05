PNP eyes improved checkpoint ops

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Friday a shift in its approach to checkpoint operations, following concerns of profiling against motorcycle riders.

In a statement, PNP chief Police General Rommel Marbil said that while the stigma around riding-in-tandem has become an issue, crimes involving riding-in-tandems are not as prevalent as before.

“Now, we need to adjust how we conduct checkpoints. You can be assured that we will change this practice,” Marbil said.

The PNP chief’s remarks come after 1-Rider Party-list Representative Bonifacio Bosita shared a copy of a PNP memorandum on social media issued on 22 June, which reportedly mandates the implementation of “appropriate and fair” checkpoint operations for all motorists nationwide.

Bosita, in a Facebook post, encouraged the public to assist the PNP by recording video or taking pictures of checkpoints where “only motorcycles are flagged down and apprehended by officers.”

He urged citizens to send such evidence to his office for appropriate action.

According to the PNP Directorate for Operations’ memorandum, checkpoint operations are now directed to target “all types of vehicles,” moving away from practices perceived as discriminatory.