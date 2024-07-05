Pinoys brace for final-day assault

Enrique Dimayuga carded a 70 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the 76th Singapore Open Amateur Golf Championship.

Dimayuga, who had a 69-69 in the first two rounds, tallied a 208 after three days and was bent on going for the kill in Friday’s final round before inclement weather delayed the action at the Orchid Country Club.

Grace Quintanilla was running second despite a 73 in the women’s side, for 216 five strokes away from leader Xingtong Chen of Singapore.

Max Ford of Australia and Thanawin Lee of Thailand occupy second place with 210 while Filipino Bobe Salahog is at joint fourth place two strokes way.

Salahog shares the spot with Malaysia’s Rizq Adam Rohizam.

Other Filipinos Junia Gabasa and Samantha Marie Dizon are at 11th and 12th places (231 and 230).