Phl makes strides in Greece

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo recently made a historic visit to Greece in preparation for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Philippines diplomatic relations with the Mediterranean nation.

Manalo discussed with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis the many potentials for expanding trade and investment, labor and maritime cooperation with Greece, as well as common positions between the two countries on many global issues, like the rules-based international order and international law, including UNCLOS.

Manalo also exchanged views with Greek Defense Minister Nikolaus Dendias on regional and international defense and security matters, discussing the importance of freedom of navigation, as well as how both countries could upgrade their defense cooperation.

Manalo and Greek Foreign Minister Gerapetritis, meanwhile, sat over strengthening the Philippine-Greek cooperation in trade and investment, labor, culture, the maritime sector, climate change, as well as regional and international issues, including developments in Ukraine and Gaza, and the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines and Greece are like-minded maritime nations connected by the thousands of Filipino seafarers on-board Greek ships and their shared advocacy for a rules-based global order and international law, especially UNCLOS.

Manalo also presented a lecture at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, a leading Greek think tank, for members of the academe, press and other diplomats.

It was an opportunity to expound on Philippine perspectives on maritime issues, and the importance of international law in the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Leading Greek English-language newspaper Kathimerini published an editorial piece by Manalo: “The rules-based international order as the bedrock of maritime dispute settlement.”

Manalo also recognized the contribution to the Greek economy and society, as well as to the Philippines, of over 60,000 Filipinos living and working in Greece.

He exhorted the Filipino community in Greece to help safeguard the gains of democracy in the Philippines.