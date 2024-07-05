Phl, Japan expedite defense pact

The Philippines and Japan are working to finalize a defense agreement that would allow for the movement of troops between the two nations for training and disaster relief missions, according to Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuya Endo.

Endo spoke about the progress on the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) during a reception held at his residence in Makati City to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Japan Self-Defense Forces.

The announcement comes ahead of a key meeting between the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers scheduled for 8 July.

Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko and Defense Minister Kihara Minoru are expected to visit Manila for talks with their Filipino counterparts, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.

The agenda for the 2+2 meeting is expected to include discussions on bilateral issues, regional security concerns, and potential areas of cooperation. Separate bilateral meetings are also planned between the foreign and defense officials.

The RAA is seen as a significant boost to the Philippines’ defense capabilities, particularly in light of ongoing tensions with China in the West Philippine Sea.

The agreement is similar to the existing Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) between the Philippines and the United States, which facilitates troop movement for training and disaster response.

If finalized, the RAA would mark a first for both nations and the Philippines would be the first member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to have such a pact with Japan, while Tokyo would establish its first RAA in the region.

Both the Philippines and Japan have territorial disputes with China. The Philippines contests China’s expansive claims in the West Philippine Sea, an area within the South China Sea.

An arbitral tribunal in The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines in 2016, rejecting China’s nine-dash line claim, while China has consistently disregarded the ruling and maintains its historical rights over the disputed waters.