Periodic table to Ph.D.

Mensa is an organization of geniuses or individuals whose intelligence quotient (IQ) is at least 132.

In September last year, 7-year-old Clover Trausch from Kamaile Academy in Waianae, Hawaii was accepted to Mensa International Gifted Youth. Her mother, Lacey, said she noticed Clover’s above average intelligence when she was asking questions at age 2 and had mastered the human anatomy, Khon2 reports.

Eleven-year-old boy Dhruv Kumar, a student at Robin Hood Junior School in Sutton, South London, the United Kingdom, joined the UK chapter of Mensa last April after scoring 162 in its IQ test, BBC reports.

Twelve-year-old Suborno Isaac Bari from Long Island, New York, USA is a prospective Mensa member.

His father, Rashidul, is a physics teacher at Brooklyn Technical High School and his mother, Shaheda, is an elementary school teacher.

At age two, his parents began teaching Suborno basic math. The kid quickly learned and began asking for algebraic questions. He also memorized the periodic table of elements.

When news of Suborno’s abstraction prowess spread, he was invited to start college and do math lectures.

In 2020 when he was 7, Suborno began receiving invitations from colleges in India to teach, which he does three times a year, his dad said, CNN reports.

After completing ninth grade studies, the boy skipped the next two grades. As a 12th grader, he took on non-degree classes at several universities around New York, including New York University (NYU), Stony Brook University, the City University of New York, and Brooklyn College.

Suborno completed the 12th grade at Malverne High School in Nassau County, New York last week to become the youngest-ever student to graduate from the high school, according to CNN affiliate WABC-TV.

He reportedly will start studying math and physics at New York University in the fall.

“I hope to graduate college at 14 in spring 2026,” CNN quoted Suborno as saying. “If I ever decide to do a second Ph.D., it will be in physics, but mainly I want to focus on math.”