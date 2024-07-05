P7.8-M uncertified appliances seized

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) — in its ongoing campaign against uncertified products — has seized a large quantity of household appliances valued at approximately P7.8 million.

In a joint operation conducted this week, DTI’s Task Force Kalasag along with representatives from ACT-CIS Partylist Representative Erwin Tulfo’s office and the Valenzuela City’s Business Permit and Licensing Office confiscated a total of 9,874 uncertified appliances.

The seized items included 2,989 units of induction cookers, 2,432 units of electric kettles, 1,885 electric fans, 1,546 electric rice cookers, 421 food processors, 362 blenders and 239 washing machines.

In its report, the DTI said that authorities flagged these appliances for lacking the necessary Philippine Standard Marks and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) stickers which violates Republic Act 4109, or the Products Standards Law, and Department Administrative Order No. 02, Series of 2007, in relation to RA 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines.

DTI Secretary Fred Pascual stressed the importance of eliminating uncertified products from the market.

“These uncertified appliances pose a serious risk to consumers,” Pascual said. “Their untested components and faulty wiring can lead to electric shocks, fires, injuries, and even fatalities.”

Since its launch in April 2024, Task Force Kalasag has confiscated a total of 12,401 uncertified household appliances with a combined value of P8.76 million.

The task force, established by Department Order 24-56, aims to protect consumer rights, uphold safety and quality standards for essential products, and ensure the availability of basic necessities at reasonable prices.

“The DTI remains steadfast in its mission to eliminate all uncertified products from the market,” Pascual said. “We will not rest until every uncertified product is removed, ensuring the safety and well-being of every Filipino consumer.”