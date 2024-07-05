Photos

P4P urges PBBM to investigate ERC

LOOK: The Power for People Coalition (P4P), led by Atty. Aaron Pedrosa, legal counsel of P4P and Secretary-General of SANLAKAS, filed a complaint at Malacanang Records Office on 5 July 2024, urging President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to take action against ERC Commissioners for actions leading to higher electricity rates. It criticized the ERC for delays in rate resets for distribution utilities and addressing issues like spot market collusion and illegal power contracts. The coalition also highlighted a violation by ERC Commissioner Fuentes of the prohibition on private practice in an accountancy firm for public officials. P4P claims the ERC's inaction has resulted in consumers paying higher rates; thus, it urges the President to hold accountable those responsible and to support renewable energy over fossil fuels. | via YUMMIE DINGDING