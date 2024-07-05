P-pop sensation HORI7ON named JBL Phl brand ambassador

One of the hottest P-pop groups in the Philippines, Hori7on, has been announced as the latest brand ambassador for the audio equipment giant JBL.

During the product launch of JBL last 2 July in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, the Filipino boy group joined the executives of Harman Asia Pacific on stage, where they signed a contract as the official ambassador of the audio company.

Fresh from their two-day performance at South Korean singer Lee Seung Chul’s concert in Seoul, the seven-member boy group energized the stage with their hit song, “Lucky.”

“We are bringing the best P-pop artists in the Philippines because many of our products are attracting younger, more Gen Z customers,” said Larry Secreto, the director of Consumer Audio in the Philippines, during the signing.

The director added that another reason the young group was chosen as the brand ambassador is the continuous rise of K-pop fans in the country.

Joining Hori7on in their contract signing was MLD Entertainment chief executive officer Lee Hyung-jin.

The group was recently included in the July issue of Forbes Korea as they topped the fan voting for the 6th Forbes K-pop Awards. Last year, they were honored at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards alongside another rising Korean girl group, Lapillus.

They comprise their youngest member, or maknae, Marcus Cabais; vocalists Kyler Chua, Kim Ng and Winston Pineda; their leader Vinci Malizon; rapper Reyster Yton; and main dancer Jeromy Batac.

Some of Hori7on’s hit songs are “SIX7EEN” and “Lovey Dovey.”