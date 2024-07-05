Orban's Moscow Visit Sparks Controversy and Criticism

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's surprise visit to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin has ignited a firestorm of criticism from Kyiv and Western allies. The meeting, which focused on potential resolutions to the Ukraine conflict, has been widely condemned as undermining European unity and Ukraine's sovereignty.

During the talks, Putin reiterated his stance that Ukraine must withdraw from annexed regions for peace, while Orban acknowledged the vast differences between the warring parties' positions. The visit, coming just days after Hungary assumed the EU's rotating presidency, has raised eyebrows and drawn sharp rebukes from European leaders.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that "appeasement will not stop Putin," while EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell emphasized that Orban had no mandate from the EU for the visit. The White House labeled the trip "counterproductive," and NATO distanced itself from the Hungarian leader's actions.

However, not all reactions were negative. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico offered a rare voice of support, expressing admiration for Orban's diplomatic efforts in both Moscow and Kyiv. Orban defended his actions, insisting that dialogue is necessary for peace and that "action must be taken" beyond discussions in Brussels.

The controversy surrounding Orban's visit underscores the deep divisions within Europe over how to approach the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. As Hungary begins its EU presidency term, the incident raises questions about the potential impact on the bloc's united front against Russian aggression.

