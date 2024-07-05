On a wholesome table the food is healthy

As Bianca and her team focus on a new vision for The Wholesome Table, many plans are brewing ahead. “I would love to do a twist on the brand, maybe another related concept. I’m open to it right now. My creative juices are flowing. My team inspires me to do something new.

“We’re also working hard on the farm. We started it pre-pandemic but had to close during because everything just stopped and it didn’t make sense to do it back then. Now we’re ready. One of the challenges we’ve always had at The Wholesome Table was suppliers because we were organic. We often lack supply of certain vegetables because of the standards we imposed. I always wanted a farm that’s going to fuel the restaurant and it’s going to be even more than organic — it’s going to be biodynamic. Everybody will be eating produce and products from the farm, maybe even be able to buy from it,” says Bianca.

Ten years may have gone by so fast, but anything greatly achieved comes with its own challenges. Back in 2019, The Wholesome Table was not exempted from the difficulties brought by the pandemic. Bianca shared, “Nobody was prepared for the lockdowns. The way it was handled in this country was tough for restaurants. We closed several branches in the process. To keep the brand alive, we had to sacrifice a few. But we are among the ones that overcame. We are still alive and still around. It’s a relief. Our present goal is to rebuild and open more branches and hopefully get back to where we were and even expand further.” Currently, their Makati (Salcedo) and BGC branches are up and running, with a new one opening by the fourth quarter of the year.

To celebrate this milestone, The Wholesome Table is holding a month-long celebration this July. Other than the revival of their classics for the special anniversary menu by executive chef, Chrioni Castillo, guests and patrons will be given discounts and the chance to win gift certificates, too.