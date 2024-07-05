Murray makes emotional Wimby farewell

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Andy Murray was given an emotional tribute after his final Wimbledon tournament started with a men’s doubles defeat as long-time rival Novak Djokovic came through a testing workout on Thursday.

British No. 2 Wimbledon champion Murray, playing alongside brother Jamie, went down 7-6 (8/6) 6-4 to John Peers and Rinky Hijikata to the bitter disappointment of a partisan Centre Court crowd.

Murray, the Wimbledon champion in 2013 and 2016, was entered in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles at the All England Club after running out of time to be fit for the singles following recent back surgery.

Murray’s parents Judy and Willie were on Centre Court alongside wife Kim and two of their daughters.

But the former world No. 1 could not give his loyal fans the win they craved as the light faded on a cool summer evening, with the pairing failing to convert a set point in the opening set and being broken twice in the second.

After the defeat, the packed crowd watched a video of Murray’s career highlights, with warm tributes paid by a galaxy of stars including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and former mixed doubles partner Serena Williams.

Djokovic was courtside to witness his career-long rival’s emotional evening in the spotlight alongside past greats including John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova.

“Look, it is hard because I would love to keep playing but I can’t, “ a tearful Murray said during an on-court interview.

“Physically, it is too tough now, all of the injuries have added up and they haven’t been insignificant.”

“I want to play forever, I love the sport and it’s given me so much. It’s taught me loads of lessons over the years I can use for the rest of my life. I don’t want to stop so it is hard.”