MSpectrum: Pioneering Solar Solutions for a Sustainable Philippines

The Philippine solar industry has experienced significant growth, owing to increasing consumer interest and the global pursuit to develop renewable energy sources for sustainable development.
As a tropical country, the country enjoys abundant sunlight and high irradiance in some provinces with vast untapped potential for solar power development, making it a viable and attractive option to help meet the nation’s growing energy requirements while reducing its carbon emissions.
Similarly, sustainability has become a global mantra with businesses adopting clean energy solutions like solar-powered rooftops to achieve their sustainability goals, reduce power costs, and generate electricity savings.
Over the past few years, solar energy solutions have become more economical with the continued drop in the cost of panels and of installation, attracting more businesses to adopt and install solar rooftop systems in their buildings.
Locally, several solar rooftop providers have capitalized on this significant increase in the number of businesses transitioning to clean energy solutions. Among those that offer innovative solar solutions is MSpectrum Inc., a solar company of Manila Electric Company (Meralco).
Milestone in solar installations
Established in 2016, MSpectrum is backed by Meralco’s 121 years of energy expertise and proven safety track record.
The solar company offers tailor-fit solutions for industrial and commercial customers through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behaviors and strategic partnerships with world-class technology partners.
MSpectrum reached a significant milestone this June 2024 when its solar rooftop portfolio of ongoing and operating capacity reached 70 MW — signifying the continued growth and the company’s pivotal role in driving the country’s sustainability agenda.
This milestone was achieved through valuable partnerships with major international and local companies to help them fulfill their environmental goals and gain savings through solar.
Notably, commercial and industrial clients account for 98 percent of this installed capacity, reflecting the growing confidence of large-scale enterprises in MSpectrum’s capabilities.
“We strive to be the renewable energy solution provider of choice in making sure that our customers benefit from efficient, reliable, and safe solar installations, the latest, and most up-to-date solar technology, and international reach,” MSpectrum Commercial Services Head Rodolfo B. Lim Jr. said.
The solar company has helped businesses transition to the use of clean energy and incorporate sustainability in its operations, including Alphatech Development Corporation, a unit of Plastimer Group of Companies which provides plastic products and services in the country.
MSpectrum installed the 856.80 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar rooftop project at Alphatech’s manufacturing plant in Guiguinto, Bulacan in 2022.
The project is expected to generate approximately 1,125,835 kWh of clean energy every year and will allow Alphatech to save about PhP3.3 million in energy costs annually.
The company will likewise reduce its carbon footprint by an estimated 802 metric tons, which translates to more than 82,000 trees planted and 3,194,070 kilometers reduced in vehicle travel per year.
“I’ve laid out the challenge to our company’s leadership team to seek ways to drive environmental sustainability in our day-to-day operations, and this is a major step in that direction,” Alphatech Senior Vice President Allan Keith G. Castro said.
Achieving global sustainability targets
MSpectrum has helped Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) in its renewable energy transition with solar projects—reinforcing their partnership towards a more sustainable future.
“I am extremely proud of the work that the TMP Solar Project Team, Meralco, and [M]Spectrum have been doing for several months to complete this expansion project and achieve full operation. For TMP, I am confident to say that Plant Carbon Neutrality by 2035 is possible,” said Atsuhiro Okamoto, TMP’s President at the time.
The Meralco unit initially installed the 1.016-megawatt peak (MWp) solar rooftop in TMP’s Sta. Rosa, Laguna manufacturing plant in December 2018. In 2022, it then installed another 460-kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar rooftop in the same plant.
The expansion project has helped the local unit of the Japanese car maker generate approximately 625,700 kWh of clean energy per year, translating to an estimated annual savings in energy costs amounting to P3.5 million.
This partnership empowers TMP to contribute to the worldwide mission of its parent company, Toyota Motor Corporation, to make all manufacturing facilities carbon-neutral by 2035.
“We have been in partnership with Toyota since 2018 and now, we are celebrating a huge milestone with the expansion of their original solar array. With this, the clean energy that TMP will generate will increase by approximately 16% per annum,” MSpectrum COO Patrick Henry Panlilio said.
MSpectrum has also become instrumental in Ajinomoto Philippines Corp.’s (APC) 2030 sustainability goals as it installed one MW of solar facility in its manufacturing plant in Guiguinto, Bulacan in 2021.
The solar facility produces 1.33 million kWh of clean energy annually, with a reduction of 950 tonnes in carbon emissions, equivalent to planting 43,660 trees and reducing 3.8 million kilometers of vehicle travel.
“Through this win-win partnership with Spectrum and Meralco, we are able to realize an important milestone to make our business operation sustainable by reducing our carbon footprint in the country,” APC President Tsutomu Nara said.
Empowering local government units with solar
While industrial and commercial customers account for the lion’s share of its current portfolio, MSpectrum also aims to make solar energy beneficial to all segments of society.
In 2022, the solar company successfully energized a combined 510-kWp solar installation for 14 public schools in Dasmariñas City in Cavite in partnership with its local government unit (LGU).
The LGU, through the Department of Education – Dasmariñas, partnered with MSpectrum in a bid to save on the schools’ electricity expenses by up to 50%.
With the project completed, the solar facilities will generate an estimated 650,000 kWh of energy every year. It will also lessen the schools’ carbon footprint by 460 tonnes, equivalent to 950,000 trees planted over 20 years and 1,800,000-kilometer reduction in vehicle travel in a year.
“The objective of this initiative is not just to save money and help the environment, but also to serve as an inspiration and encouragement to our students to take part in caring for our environment,” Dasmariñas City Mayor Jennifer Barzaga said then.
These projects exemplify how businesses and communities in the Philippines are leveraging solar energy to achieve sustainability goals. Through their partnership with MSpectrum, these initiatives are paving the way for a greener future, one solar panel at a time.
Notably, MSpectrum plays an important role in supporting Meralco’s P100-billion sustainability strategy until the end of the decade, or by 2030. The significant capital injection to strengthen its distribution network and ensure sustainable project developments.
A part of the allocated budget will also go towards the adoption of solar energy solutions for homes and businesses through MSpectrum.
Meralco aims to reduce total emissions by 20 percent by 2030. This includes direct emissions from onsite activities and indirect emissions from purchased electricity, supply chain operations, and services provided.
“MSpectrum embodies One Meralco’s push for a greener future powered by renewable energy. As leaders in the solar energy space, we have two goals – to cultivate a culture focused on sustainability and to build a tomorrow that the next generations will be proud of,” MSpectrum President and Chief Executive Officer Engr. Ma. Cecilia M. Domingo said.