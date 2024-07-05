MSpectrum: Pioneering Solar Solutions for a Sustainable Philippines

Milestone in solar installations

Established in 2016, MSpectrum is backed by Meralco’s 121 years of energy expertise and proven safety track record.

The solar company offers tailor-fit solutions for industrial and commercial customers through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behaviors and strategic partnerships with world-class technology partners.

MSpectrum reached a significant milestone this June 2024 when its solar rooftop portfolio of ongoing and operating capacity reached 70 MW — signifying the continued growth and the company’s pivotal role in driving the country’s sustainability agenda.

This milestone was achieved through valuable partnerships with major international and local companies to help them fulfill their environmental goals and gain savings through solar.

Notably, commercial and industrial clients account for 98 percent of this installed capacity, reflecting the growing confidence of large-scale enterprises in MSpectrum’s capabilities.

“We strive to be the renewable energy solution provider of choice in making sure that our customers benefit from efficient, reliable, and safe solar installations, the latest, and most up-to-date solar technology, and international reach,” MSpectrum Commercial Services Head Rodolfo B. Lim Jr. said.

The solar company has helped businesses transition to the use of clean energy and incorporate sustainability in its operations, including Alphatech Development Corporation, a unit of Plastimer Group of Companies which provides plastic products and services in the country.

MSpectrum installed the 856.80 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar rooftop project at Alphatech’s manufacturing plant in Guiguinto, Bulacan in 2022.

The project is expected to generate approximately 1,125,835 kWh of clean energy every year and will allow Alphatech to save about PhP3.3 million in energy costs annually.

The company will likewise reduce its carbon footprint by an estimated 802 metric tons, which translates to more than 82,000 trees planted and 3,194,070 kilometers reduced in vehicle travel per year.

“I’ve laid out the challenge to our company’s leadership team to seek ways to drive environmental sustainability in our day-to-day operations, and this is a major step in that direction,” Alphatech Senior Vice President Allan Keith G. Castro said.