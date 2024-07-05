Marcos asks Angara to improve education curriculum

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told incoming Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary and outgoing senator Sonny Angara to improve the country's education curriculum and enhance the teaching of Philippine history in schools.

Marcos said this in an interview with reporters in Sulu on Friday after distributing financial assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and families in the area.

In the interview, Marcos shared his concern about the lack of mastering fundamental skills among the students and inadequate coverage of the country's history in current school workbooks.

"The one thing I asked of (Angara) was to please teach our children Philippine history. I have seen my children's workbooks and there is very little said about the history of the Philippines. That, for me, is so important for the simple reason that is what defines us," Marcos said.

Marcos said the younger generation should have a well-rounded grasp of history in order for them to appreciate their cultural heritage and the values that have shaped the country.

In addition to advocating for a stronger focus on history, Marcos also called for a simplification of the education curriculum to ensure students master fundamental skills.

"We will also simplify the curriculum so that we go back to make sure everybody understands the basics. And also, they can't do simple math exams. So what is really needed are the basics. We have to go back to basics," Marcos said.

Marcos appointed Angara as the next Education Secretary, succeeding Vice President Sara Duterte, who resigned last 19 June. He will officially assume the DepEd leadership on 19 July.