Manila Love Letters: Fil-Am Talusan sisters talk about writing, migration and home

Sisters Mary and Grace Talusan, born in the Philippines, and Liza, born in the United States, grew up in America and seldom returned “home,” a word their migrant parents used interchangeably to mean Manila, where their clans lived. Despite the physical and temporal distances from their extended families and their ancestral lands, the Talusan sisters became scholars, professors and authors whose work engages with the histories, cultures and lived experiences of the Filipino diaspora.

During increasingly peripatetic times that often engender mobile, sometimes fraught, identities, their singular stories provide fresh perspectives on what it means to be a global Filipina. This event marks the first time all three sisters are in Manila together for a collective conversation and to share their diverse observations as continuous balikbayans. The sisters will discuss their research and books — love letters to the home they moved from, but never truly left.

In partnership with Filipinas Heritage Library, the book and facilitated discussion will be held at Ayala Museum (Function Room I, Ground Floor) on 6 July, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A ticketed event, all proceeds support the educational programs of Filipinas Heritage Library. Ticket prices are P300 (regular), P240 (discounted), P150 (student) and P210 (Senior/PWD). Purchase at bit.ly/fhl-lovelettershome.