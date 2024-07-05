Leonardo DiCaprio joins calls to protect Masungi

Leonardo DiCaprio, an internationally acclaimed actor and environmental activist, posted on Instagram on 4 July 2024, joining the increasing calls to protect the Masungi Geopark Project, a crucial conservation area in the Philippines.

DiCaprio's post urged President Bongbong Marcos to take immediate action, and asked him to "intervene and continue to protect Masungi."

"This success is in jeopardy, as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) threatens to cancel the agreement that protects this area from prolific land grabbing activities," DiCarpio warned.

The Masungi Geopark Project, located in Rizal province, is an award-winning conservation initiative that aims to restore a significant area of the Upper Marikina Watershed.

However, according to DiCarpio, its future is threatened due to a recent announcement by the DENR Secretary Ma. Antonia “Toni” Yulo-Loyzaga that she plans to cancel the 2017 Memorandum of Agreement between the Masungi Georeserve Foundation and the DENR.

"This cancellation would set back the success of an internationally acclaimed conservation effort and leave the area vulnerable again to mining, logging, and illegal developments," DiCaprio added.

DiCaprio's support adds to a growing list of international figures rallying behind the project, including, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, renowned ethologist and activist; Greta Thunberg; world-renowned environmental activist; and Sting, musician and environmentalist.

DiCarpio and Thunberg are amplifying local concerns that, earlier in June, over 10,000 Filipinos signed a petition urging President Marcos to protect the project.

DiCaprio, a six-time Academy Award nominee and winner, is known not only for his work in film but also for his roles as a producer and activist. He has long been a dedicated advocate for global environmental issues, including climate change, wildlife conservation, access to clean water, biodiversity protection, marine conservation, and supporting Indigenous communities.

Through his philanthropic efforts, DiCaprio has contributed over $100 million in grants to various environmental programs and projects. He is also a founding board member of Re:wild, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and restoring biodiversity.

In recognition of his environmental work, the United Nations designated DiCaprio as a UN Messenger of Peace in 2014 "for his longstanding commitment to environmental activism."

On 20 April 2024, the Masungi Georeserve Foundation asked Secretary Yulo-Loyzaga to visit the project site and come into constructive dialogue, following pieces of misinformation released by the department. The Secretary has yet to respond to the challenge.