JBL drops audio-nirvana devices at Dusit-Mactan

Music lovers and partygoers alike were treated to a showcase of innovation this week as JBL unveiled a range of new audio products at the Dusit Thani Hotel and Resort in Mactan, Cebu.

The launch offered something for everyone, from fashion-conscious individuals seeking a discreet and stylish way to experience music on the go, to party enthusiasts looking for powerful speakers to elevate any gathering.

The star of the show was undoubtedly the JBL Soundgear Frames. The line of audio glasses seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with contemporary design.

Gone are the days of bulky headphones or uncomfortable earbuds; the Soundgear Frames boast ultra-thin speakers nestled within lightweight, flexible frames.

These frames, available in three translucent color options (Onyx, Pearl, and Amber) and two stylish designs (square and circle), ensure a comfortable fit for all-day wear.

Whether one is working in an office environment (with prescription lenses installed) or soaking up the sun at the beach, the Soundgear Frames allow enjoying favorite tunes without sacrificing style.

Activating the Bluetooth connection is as simple as opening the glasses’ temples, making pairing a breeze for both Apple and Android users. The design eliminates the need to fumble with buttons, ensuring a seamless transition into the audio experience.

For the fashion-forward audiophile, the Soundgear Frames strike the perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality. The frames themselves are crafted from high-quality thermoplastic materials, ensuring durability without compromising on weight. The sleek, modern design complements any outfit, making them a true statement piece.

Immersive

But the Soundgear Frames are more than just a stylish accessory. JBL told reporters gathered at the launch that its patented OpenSound technology delivers an immersive and engaging audio experience,without completely blocking out the surrounding environment.

This is ideal for those who want to stay aware of their surroundings while still enjoying their favorite tunes.

Efficiency is also key with the Soundgear Frames. The Type-C charging ports located conveniently on both temples provide a full charge in just two hours, keeping users connected throughout the day.

Additionally, the JBL Headphones app, available on both the App Store and Google Play, unlocks a range of additional features. Users can customize the sound profile to their preferences or choose from a variety of pre-set EQ curves, ensuring a truly personalized audio experience.

JBL didn’t stop at stylish audio glasses; the launch also showcased the feature-packed JBL PartyBox Stage 320 and JBL PartyBox Club 120.

These powerful speakers are designed to transform any space into a dance floor, perfect for elevating parties, gatherings, or even just letting loose in the backyard.

Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, the PartyBox boasts AI Sound Boost technology. The innovative feature analyzes the music being played and automatically optimizes the sound quality for the best possible listening experience, regardless of the genre.

Extended use

No more fiddling with complex equalizer settings; the PartyBox does the work, ensuring the music sounds crisp, clear, and full of life.

But the PartyBox isn’t just about great sound; it’s also designed for extended use. Grace Koh, vice president and general manager of consumer audio of Harman Asia-Pacific, highlighted the user-replaceable battery, a feature that ensures the party doesn’t have to stop. When the good times inevitably roll into the night, simply swap out the battery and keep the music pumping.

The fun also extends far beyond just the music. The PartyBox boasts a variety of features designed to create a truly memorable party experience.

Guitar inputs allow aspiring musicians to jam along to their favorite tracks, while a dazzling light show featuring starry lights, light trails, and strobe effects adds a visual element to the party atmosphere.

Interactive party effects allow full control of the mood, while features like built-in bottle openers, padded shoulder straps for easy portability, and even splash-proof construction ensure the party can withstand almost anything.