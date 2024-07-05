It’s a party!

After grueling weeks of hard, dedicated work, the month of June ended in triumph for DAILY TRIBUNE staff with not only a 172-page double issue that marked our media organization’s 24th anniversary, but a slew of big plans to roll in the next two months.

Nothing could prove the theme, “Technology powered by people: Embracing disruptions,” than the story of DAILY TRIBUNE itself, from its initial years beginning in 2000, to its growing-up years hence, before being embraced by the Concept Group to become a force to reckon with in the media landscape since its acquisition in 2018.

People have long driven the existence and success of DAILY TRIBUNE. The skills and talent that each member contributes to every part of company operations notwithstanding, it is the passion and commitment that have kept many pushing forward no matter how challenging it can be at times.

The work continues — with the second phase this July focused on our online and digital productions and projects and a grand event in August — but, for now, let’s party!