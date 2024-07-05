Heralding a new era for the property sector

The year is shaping up to be another winning milestone for the property sector.

RLC Residences won numerous accolades from local and international award-giving bodies, including a major award cited to Robinsons Land Corporation chairman, president and chief executive officer Lance Y. Gokongwei.

Last 31 May in Bangkok, Thailand, the prestigious International Property Awards (IPA) recognized RLC Residences’ pre-selling developments as country victors in the Asia Pacific region. Mantawi Residences in Mandaue City, Cebu, won in the Apartment/Condominium Development Category for its premium offerings, strategic location and extensive facilities. Meanwhile, Le Pont Residences in Bridgetowne East, Pasig City, received the Residential High-Rise Development citation and a coveted five-star rating, thanks to its spacious units, exceptional multiple-floor amenities and a prime location within a master-planned destination estate.

On top of this, RLC Residences was hailed as the Philippines’ Developer of the Year by the Real Estate Asia Awards.

Here in the Philippines, two RLC Residences projects were awarded recently at FIABCI Philippines Property and Real Estate Excellence Awards, last 4 June at The Manila Hotel. Led by industry veterans and experts as judges, FIABCI Philippines hailed The Radiance Manila Bay, a two-tower development along Roxas Boulevard, as a Gold Winner of the Mixed-use Development category. Galleria Residences in Cebu, on the other hand, also won Gold in the Residential High-Rise category, a three-building property within the Robinsons Galleria Cebu mixed-use complex.